SIFY

Sify Technologies Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results: Revenue Increases to INR 10,723 Million Despite Quarterly Loss

July 18, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

Sify Technologies reports INR 10,723 million in revenue, INR 2,111 million EBITDA, and a INR 389 million loss for the quarter.

Quiver AI Summary

Sify Technologies reported revenues of INR 10,723 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, marking a 14% increase from the previous year, with an EBITDA of INR 2,111 million, up 18% year-over-year. Despite the revenue growth, the company recorded a loss of INR 389 million after tax, primarily due to depreciation, interest costs, and rising manpower expenses. Chairman Raju Vegesna highlighted India's rapid digital transformation and growth potential in AI and technology infrastructure, noting increased investments catalyzed by national initiatives like Digital India. The company also reported significant customer engagements across its network, data center, and digital services, and completed the commissioning of additional data center capacity during the quarter. Sify's financial strategies are focused on creating long-term value while maintaining fiscal discipline, with a cash balance of INR 3,861 million at quarter-end.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue increased to INR 10,723 Million, up 14% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • EBITDA grew to INR 2,111 Million, marking an 18% increase over the same quarter last year.
  • Successful commissioning of 8.6 MW of additional Data Center capacity during the quarter.
  • Significant new customer contracts across various sectors, indicating strong demand for services.

Potential Negatives

  • Company reported a loss after tax of INR 389 Million, indicating financial struggles despite revenue growth.
  • Operating profit decreased compared to the previous quarter, raising concerns about operational efficiency.
  • High interest expenses on borrowings, which were INR 837 Million, suggest potential liquidity issues and financial strain.

FAQ

What were Sify's revenue and EBITDA for the quarter ended June 2025?

Sify's revenue was INR 10,723 Million and EBITDA was INR 2,111 Million for the quarter ended June 2025.

Did Sify report a profit or loss for the period?

Sify reported a loss for the period amounting to INR 389 Million after tax.

What are the main segments of Sify's business?

Sify's main business segments include Network services, Data Center services, and Digital services.

When is Sify'searnings callscheduled?

Sify'searnings callis scheduled for July 18, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET and 06:00 PM IST.

How is Sify addressing the challenges in the current business environment?

Sify is focusing on cost efficiency, fiscal discipline, and sustainable investment to navigate the complex business landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release




Revenues of INR 10,723 Million. EBITDA of INR 2,111 Million.




Loss for the period INR 389 Million.



CHENNAI, India, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --




EARNING CALLS DETAILS

July 18, 2025 | 8:30 AM ET | 06:00 PM IST



Participant Dial in:



To join: +1-888-506-0062 (Toll Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-973-528-0011 (International) | Access Code: 205616



On the call: Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman of the Board and Mr. M P Vijay Kumar, Executive Director & Group CFO



Live webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2184/52733



Archives: +1-877-481-4010 (Toll Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-919-882-2331 (International). Passcode 52733



Replay is available until July 25, 2025.





HIGHLIGHTS





  • Revenue was INR 10,723 Million, an increase of 14% over the same quarter last year.




  • EBITDA was INR 2,111 Million, an increase of 18% over the same quarter last year.




  • Loss before tax was INR 322 Million.


    Loss after tax was INR 389 Million.




  • CAPEX during the quarter was INR 2,874 Million.





MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY




Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman,

said, “India is entering a new generation of IT transformation. I firmly believe that the next decade of digital infrastructure will be written in India. The pace at which public and private enterprises are investing in technology, cloud adoption, and automation is unmatched — driven by an urgency not just to participate in the digital economy, but to lead it.



Government policy, industry ambition, and a vibrant innovation ecosystem are combining to create a perfect storm of opportunity. National programs like Digital India and the India AI Mission are bringing in investments in compute infrastructure and digital access, while regulatory clarity is unlocking private capital into hyperscale data centers, 5G and beyond.



India is not just consuming AI — it is rapidly climbing up the value chain to become a creator of AI tools, frameworks, and domain-specific solutions. This ambition will translate into robust demand for integrated infrastructure that supports high-performance workloads, edge computing, and sovereign data requirements.



India will not just be a growth market; it will be the growth engine.”




Mr. M P Vijay Kumar, ED & Group CFO, said,

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to cost efficiency and fiscal discipline even as we navigate an increasingly complex business environment. Every investment decision is taken with long-term value creation in mind overseen by a rigorous approach to risk management. While our current results reflect the impact of depreciation, interest costs, and rising manpower expenses, these are conscious trade-offs in our strategy to build future-ready capabilities across our businesses.



Our financial strategies are designed with resilience and agility, enabling us to respond effectively to evolving market dynamics. At the same time, we are embedding sustainability as a foundational business tenet—well beyond regulatory compliance. Ultimately, our focus remains on delivering predictable, long-term value to stakeholders while staying true to our disciplined investment philosophy and high standards of accountability.



The cash balance at the end of the quarter was INR 3,861 Million.”




BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS




  • The Revenue split between the businesses for the quarter was Network services 41%, Data Center services 37% and Digital services 22%.


  • During the quarter, Sify commissioned 8.6 MW of additional Data Center capacity.


  • As of June 30, 2025 Sify provides services via 1159 fibre nodes across the country, a 10% increase over same quarter last year.


  • As on June 30, 2025, Sify has deployed 9661 contracted SDWAN service points across the country




CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENTS



Among the most prominent new contracts during the quarter were the following:



Network Services




  • A global IT leader contracted Sify for dedicated capacity on our National Long-Distance network.


  • One of the world’s largest spirit manufacturer contracted for high-redundancy network infrastructure between their factory and regional locations.


  • A large private bank contracted Sify to set up a Network Address Translation Gateway (NAT) in multiple cities and connect to the cloud.


  • A foreign bank, a direct-to-home entertainment platform, a multinational digital communications technology and a leading global optical and digital solutions company contracted for an MPLS build.


  • A foreign bank contracted Sify to connect their data center to multiple cloud platforms.


  • Multiple State and Private banks signed up for managed SD WAN services.


  • The Network business signed up an MSA with a global telecommunication leader.





Data Center Services




  • An upcoming IT player in the communication platform space migrated from the competition’s data center to Sify Data Center.


  • A foreign multinational into IT applications moved from their on-prem storage to Sify DC.


  • A joint venture between a foreign insurance player and their Indian partner signed up for Disaster Recovery services.





Digital services




  • A logistics major, a Portfolio Management company and a Scheduled bank contracted Sify to migrate from on-premise DC to our Cloud platform.


  • A diversified financial services group, a healthcare consultancy, an infotech major and an industrial machinery manufacturer signed up for a greenfield cloud platform implementation.


  • A steel manufacturer, a healthcare services provider, a clean energy provider, couple of private banks and India's first private rail wheel and axle manufacturer signed up for services like DRaaS, PaaS and IaaS.


  • A housing finance major contracted Sify for private cloud commissioning on-prem.


  • One of India’s oldest FMCGs and a private bank signed up for on-premise security services.


  • The healthcare major also signed up a full technology refresh.




FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





Description

Quarter ended


Quarter ended


Quarter ended


Year ended


June 2025


June 2024


March 2025


March 2025








(Audited)






Revenue
10,723

9,421

9,699

39,886

Cost of Sales
(6,574
)
(5,961
)
(5,869
)
(24,917
)


Gross Profit

4,149


3,460


3,830


14,969

Other Operating Income
85

88

76

363

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
(2,018
)
(1,676
)
(1,977
)
(7,442
)

Depreciation and Amortisation expense
(1,679
)
(1,306
)
(1,558
)
(5,633
)


Operating Profit

537


566


371


2,257

Investment Income
-

58

76

188

Impairment loss on Investment
(22
)

-


-


-


Profit before financing and income taxes

515


624


447


2,445

Finance income
1

-

-

13

Interest expenses on borrowings and lease liabilities
(837
)
(617
)
(762
)
(2,742
)

Interest expenses on pension liabilities
(1
)
-

-

(2
)


Profit/(Loss) before income taxes

(322

)

7


(315

)

(286

)






Income Tax Expense
(67
)
(59
)
(263
)
(499
)







Profit/(Loss) for the period

(389

)

(52

)

(578

)

(785

)








Profit attributable to:






Reconciliation with Non-GAAP measure










Profit/(Loss) for the period

(389

)

(52

)

(578

)

(785

)

Add:




Depreciation and Amortisation expense
1,679

1,306

1,558

5,633

Net Finance Expenses
765

495

630

2,294

Current Tax
122

136

189

699

Deferred Tax
-

-

74

-

Less:




Deferred Tax
(55
)
(77
)
-

(200
)

Other Income (including exchange gain/loss)
(11
)
(24
)
28

(79
)







EBITDA

2,111


1,784


1,901


7,562








Management-defined Performance Measures (MPMs)



Sify uses Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) as the management-defined performance measure in its public communications. This measure is not specified by IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore might not be comparable to apparently similar measures used by other entities.



Management believes adjusting operating profit for these items provides comprehensive information of the company’s operating performance.




Reconciliation with Management-defined Performance Measures:




(In INR millions)





Description

Quarter ended


Quarter ended


Quarter ended


Year ended


June 2025


June 2024


March 2025


March 2025








(Audited)


Operating Profit

537


566


371


2,257


Add:




Depreciation and Amortisation expense
1,679

1,306

1,558

5,633


Less:




Interest expenses on pension liabilities
(1
)
-

-

(2
)

Impairment loss on Investment
(22
)
-

-

-

Other Income (including exchange gain/loss)
(82
)
(88
)
(28
)
(326
)


EBITDA

2,111


1,784


1,901


7,562












Segment Reporting


:




(In INR millions)










Quarter ended June 2025

Quarter ended June 2024


Particulars

Network Services

Data Center Services

Digital Services

Total

Network Services

Data Center Services

Digital Services

Total



(A)

(B)

( C)

(D)=


(A)+(B)+(C)

(A)

(B)

( C)

(D)=


(A)+(B)+(C)

External customers Revenue
4,379

3,961

2,383

10,723

3,865

3,360

2,196

9,421

Intersegment Revenue
-

22

55

77

-

22

55

77

Operating Expense
(3,683
)
(2,192
)
(2,681
)
(8,556
)
(3,247
)
(1,954
)
(2,393
)
(7,594
)

Intersegment Expense
(63
)
-

(14
)
(77
)
(63
)
-

(14
)
(77
)


Segment Result

633


1,791


(257

)

2,167


555


1,428


(156

)

1,827

Unallocated Expense:








Support Service Unit Costs



(36
)



(43
)

Depreciation and Amortisation



(1,679
)



(1,306
)

Other income / (expense), net



63




146

Finance Income



1




-

Finance Expense



(838
)



(617
)

Profit / (loss) before tax



(322
)



7

Income taxes (expense) / benefit



(67
)



(59
)


Profit / (loss) for the period




(389

)




(52

)














Equity and Debt:




(In INR millions)







Particulars

Quarter ended


June 2025


Quarter ended


June 2024


Year ended


March 2025


EQUITY
16,339

17,795

16,725










BORROWINGS






Long term
25,391

21,997

28,237

Short term
8,791

7,589

7,304

Less: Cash Balance
3,861

6,471

6,836


Net debt

30,321


23,115


28,705










About Sify Technologies



A multiple times award winner of the Golden Peacock from Institute of Directors for Corporate Governance, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.



Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.



More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Digital services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1700 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore. Sify,

www.sify.com

, Sify Technologies and

www.sifytechnologies.com

are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.




Non-IFRS Measures



This press release contains a financial measure not prepared in accordance with IFRS. In particular, EBITDA is referred to as “non-IFRS” measure. The non-IFRS financial measure we use may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies - refer to the reconciliation provided in the table labelled Financial Highlights for more information. In addition, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for, or as superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, and our financial results calculated in accordance with IFRS and reconciliation to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.




Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.



For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at

www.sec.gov

, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.



For further information, please contact:















Sify Technologies Limited



Mr. Praveen Krishna


Investor Relations & Public Relations


+91 9840926523



praveen.krishna@sifycorp.com

20:20 Media



Nikhila Kesavan


+91 9840124036



nikhila.kesavan@2020msl.com

Weber Shandwick





Lucia Domville


+1-212 546-8260



LDomville@webershandwick.com








