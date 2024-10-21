Sify Technologies regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price rule

Sify Technologies (SIFY) received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market on October 18, 2024, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and the matter is closed. As announced in July 2024, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, as the closing bid price of the Company’s American Depositary Shares had been below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. Effective October 4, 2024, the Company effected a 1-for-6 ratio change of its ADSs. The Notification Letter confirmed that the Company evidenced a closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs on Nasdaq at or greater than the $1.00 per ADS minimum requirement for 10 consecutive business days from October 4, 2024 to October 17, 2024 and that the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

