Sify Technologies Q4 Profit Increases

(RTTNews) - Sify Technologies Ltd. (SIFY) Monday announced an increase in fourth quarter earnings, supported by revenue growth, compared to the prior year.

The Fortune India 500 company's quarterly earnings were INR 38 million, up from INR 34 million in the previous year. The revenue for the fourth quarter grew to INR 9,637 million, from INR 8,861 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.