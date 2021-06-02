Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Looks Just Right With A 26% Price Jump

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 26% share price jump in the last month. The last month tops off a massive increase of 285% in the last year.

Since its price has surged higher, Sify Technologies' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 62.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 19x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Sify Technologies could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Sify Technologies?

NasdaqCM:SIFY Price Based on Past Earnings June 2nd 2021 free report on Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 33%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 34% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 45% as estimated by the sole analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 17%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Sify Technologies' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Shares in Sify Technologies have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Sify Technologies maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Sify Technologies that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Sify Technologies. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

