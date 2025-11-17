Sify Technologies Limited - Depositary Receipt (SIFY) Price Target Increased by 57.14% to 22.44

The average one-year price target for Sify Technologies Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:SIFY) has been revised to $22.44 / share. This is an increase of 57.14% from the prior estimate of $14.28 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 110.51% from the latest reported closing price of $10.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sify Technologies Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 17.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIFY is 0.17%, an increase of 260.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 55.87% to 2,582K shares. The put/call ratio of SIFY is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cable Car Capital holds 1,128K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Theleme Partners LLP holds 998K shares.

Acadian Asset Management holds 198K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing a decrease of 24.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIFY by 103.43% over the last quarter.

SBI Securities Co. holds 36K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing a decrease of 11.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIFY by 138.04% over the last quarter.

Lighthouse Investment Partners holds 20K shares.

