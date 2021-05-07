Sify Q4 Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) reported that its fourth-quarter profit surged to 904 million Indian rupees from 134 million rupees in the same quarter last year.

Profit before tax was 519 million rupees up from 170 million rupees in the previous year.

Quarterly revenues rose to 6.86 billion rupees from 5.74 billion rupees in the prior year.

The company expects contracts to take slightly longer to conclude as clients take time to regain momentum.

The company said its board did not recommend the payment of dividend this year and instead advised that capital be conserved.

