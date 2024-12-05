Sify announces inauguration of Data Center for Supreme Court of India

Sify Technologie announced the inauguration of the Data Center built for the Supreme Court by the 50th Chief Justice of India, Shri Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud on November 07, 2024. The Smart-Rack-Row, Concurrently Maintainable Data Center is the latest in a long list of digitalisation measures adopted by the Supreme Court to overcome the dependency on legacy work measures.

