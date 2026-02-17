SIFCO Stock Surges Following Strong Q1 Earnings and Rising Backlog

Shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. SIF have gained 68.7% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 1.6% decline over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has surged 78.9%, compared with the S&P 500’s 1.9% dip.

SIFCO’s Earnings Snapshot

SIFCO reported net sales of $23.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, up 14.8% from $20.9 million in the year-ago period. The company swung to net income from continuing operations of $1.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, from a net loss from continuing operations of $2.4 million, or $(0.40) per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. EBITDA improved to $3.6 million from a loss of $0.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $3.9 million from a loss of $0.2 million a year earlier.

By customer type, commercial revenue declined 22.2% year over year to $8.7 million from $11.2 million, while military revenue increased 57.3% year over year to $15.3 million from $9.7 million, signaling a shift in mix toward defense programs.

SIF’s Revenue Mix and Operational Drivers

The revenue breakdown highlights divergent trends across end markets. Fixed-wing aircraft sales declined 18.1% year over year, while rotorcraft revenue jumped 172.1%, largely driven by the timing of orders for programs such as the UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook. Commercial space revenue fell 53.1% and energy components for power generation units declined 72.4%, whereas commercial product and other revenue rose 138.7%, primarily tied to munitions-related orders.

Gross profit expanded to $5.2 million from $0.9 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting increased throughput, favorable pricing and improved sales mix. Cost of goods sold fell 5.9% to $18.8 million from $19.9 million and represented 78.4% of net sales compared with 95.6% in the year-ago period, as improved absorption of fixed manufacturing costs supported margins. Selling, general and administrative expenses edged down 6.8% to $2.6 million (11% of sales) from $2.8 million (13.6% of sales), aided by lower legal and professional fees.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SIFCO Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SIFCO Industries, Inc. Quote

SIFCO’s Balance Sheet and Liquidity Position

Operating cash flow turned positive at $8.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, against a use of $3.8 million in the prior-year period. Cash and cash equivalents rose to $1.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, from $0.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2025. Total debt declined to $2.9 million from $10.6 million at the end of fiscal 2025, driven in part by significant reductions in revolver borrowings.

Backlog stood at $139.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, up from $121.9 million a year earlier, with recovery in aerospace markets cited as the primary contributor. Approximately $87.9 million of the remaining performance obligations are expected to be completed within the next 12 months.

SIF’s Management Commentary and Outlook

Management attributed the quarter’s improved financial performance to increased production throughput and lower fixed costs, noting continued strong demand and a stable order backlog across commercial and defense end markets. SIFCO emphasized that higher net sales volumes help leverage its fixed cost structure, amplifying operating income as volumes rise.

The shift toward military programs materially influenced quarterly results, with military sales accounting for 63.8% of total net sales, up from 46.6% in the prior-year quarter. This mix change, combined with pricing improvements and the exit of lower-margin business, contributed to the sharp rebound in profitability.

While SIF did not provide formal earnings guidance, it stated that it anticipates fiscal 2026 capital expenditures of $1 million to $2 million, primarily aimed at enhancing production capabilities and driving cost reductions. Management also expressed confidence that existing cash and available credit lines will be sufficient to fund operations and planned investments over the next 12 months.

SIFCO’s Other Developments

SIFCO previously completed the sale of its CBlade operations in October 2024, resulting in the cessation of its European manufacturing operations. The first quarter of fiscal 2026 reflected no income from discontinued operations compared with $0.1 million in the prior-year quarter, underscoring SIF’s streamlined focus on its core aerospace and defense forging business.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (SIF): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.