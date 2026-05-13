SIFCO Stock Gains Post Q2 Earnings, Military Sales Strong

Shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. SIF have gained 0.7% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. This performance contrasts with the S&P 500 Index, which experienced a 0.3% loss during the same period. Over the past month, SIF’s stock surged 27.1%, significantly outperforming the broader market’s 6.9% increase.

SIFCO’s Earnings Snapshot

In second-quarter fiscal 2026, SIFCO reported substantial growth in key financial metrics. Net sales surged 38.9% year over year to $26.4 million from $19 million for the same period in fiscal 2025. This increase was driven by higher production volumes and improved pricing, especially in the military sector. SIF reported net income from continuing operations of $2.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, against the net loss of $1.3 million, or $(0.22) per diluted share, posted in second-quarter fiscal 2025.

SIFCO’s gross profit also saw significant growth, jumping to $5.7 million from $1.6 million a year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 26.9% to $2.9 million (11.3% of net sales) from $2.4 million (12.4% of net sales), reflecting higher legal and environmental reserve costs. SIF also achieved a remarkable turnaround in adjusted EBITDA, which rose to $4.8 million against an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.2 million in second-quarter fiscal 2025.

The positive financial results were further mirrored in the first half of fiscal 2026, where net sales rose 26.3% to $50.4 million from $39.9 million, and net income from continuing operations reached $4.4 million against the $3.7 million loss during the same period in fiscal 2025.

SIF’s Other Key Business Metrics

SIFCO’s operational performance was marked by strong demand in military applications, which fueled a substantial increase in military net sales, contributing $18 million in second-quarter fiscal 2026, up 68.2% from $10.7 million in second-quarter fiscal 2025. The aerospace sector also saw robust sales growth, particularly in rotorcraft programs like the CH53K and CH47 Chinook. On the commercial side, net sales saw a modest increase, reflecting strong demand for aerospace components, despite a slowdown in power generation and commercial space markets.

SIF’s liquidity remains strong, with net cash provided by operating activities totaling $5.2 million in the first half of fiscal 2026 against the $0.9 million used in the same period last year. Additionally, the company’s inventory grew from $4.2 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, to $6.9 million as of March 31, 2026, reflecting increased production volumes. SIFCO maintains a conservative balance sheet, with total debt dropping from $10.6 million to $5.1 million during the same time, primarily due to repayments under its revolving credit facility.

SIFCO’s order backlog as of March 31, 2026, stood at $157.7 million, up from $129.2 million in the prior year, reflecting the recovery in aerospace markets.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SIFCO Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SIFCO Industries, Inc. Quote

SIFCO’s Management Commentary

CEO George Scherff emphasized that SIF’s focus on engineering excellence, quality, and continuous improvement had been central to its recent success. Scherff acknowledged the challenges related to labor availability in skilled roles but highlighted the company's efforts to improve workforce stability through hiring, training and retention initiatives. He also noted that, despite the ongoing global uncertainties, demand for SIFCO’s products remained robust, providing a strong foundation for continued growth.

Factors Influencing SIF’s Headline Numbers

SIFCO’s improved profitability can be largely attributed to favorable pricing, increased volumes on higher-margin programs and better overhead absorption due to higher production levels. Additionally, the company benefited from a favorable customer mix and the positive impact of pricing actions across its product lines. The higher gross profit margin, which increased from 8.3% in second-quarter fiscal 2025 to 21.4% in second-quarter fiscal 2026, reflects these operational efficiencies and cost management strategies.

However, SIF faced some challenges. The impact of customer-supplied raw materials, while neutral in terms of gross profit, reduced the reported net sales as the company does not recognize revenue for these materials. This, combined with continued supply chain disruptions and labor availability issues, suggests that while SIFCO is performing strongly, external factors still play a significant role in its operational outcomes.

Guidance Provided by SIFCO’s Management

SIFCO has expressed optimism for the remainder of fiscal 2026, with strong demand in both the aerospace and military sectors continuing to drive growth. The company has also highlighted its commitment to improving efficiency and cost management, which should further enhance profitability. However, management remains cautious about the ongoing labor challenges and global uncertainty, particularly in the commercial space and power generation markets, which may temper overall growth expectations.

SIF’s Other Developments

During the quarter, SIFCO continued to streamline its operations. Notably, the company has been focusing on enhancing its core aerospace and energy components business, with significant investments in technology and workforce improvements. These efforts are expected to support sustained growth and operational efficiency moving forward.

SIFCO also provided an update on its ongoing efforts to resolve a potential environmental compliance issue at its Quality Aluminum Forge facility in Orange, CA. The company received a lawsuit in February 2026 related to alleged violations of the Clean Water Act and stormwater permit regulations. SIF is reviewing the situation, assessing potential liabilities, and has set aside a reserve of $291,000 to cover estimated remediation costs.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (SIF): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.