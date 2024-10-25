SIFCO Industries names Jennifer Wilson CFO

SIFCO Industries (SIF) announced the appointment of Jennifer Wilson Skuhrovec as the Company’s chief financial officer, effective November 13, 2024. Wilson replaces Thomas Kubera, who served as CFO since 2018 and announced his intention to retire earlier this year. “Jenn has significant experience in strategic accounting and finance roles throughout her career, along with deep knowledge of SIFCO’s accounting and operating organization,” said George Scherff, CEO. “Her combination of financial acumen, business insight and commitment to fostering a positive culture will be invaluable as we pursue our goals of enhancing profitability and shareholder value.”

