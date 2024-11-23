News & Insights

S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. Announces Shareholders’ Meeting

S.I.F. Italia S.P.A. (IT:SIF) has released an update.

S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. has scheduled an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting for December 9, 2024, to discuss potential amendments to its Articles of Association. The meeting will be held exclusively through telecommunication means, with participation and voting conducted via an appointed representative. Shareholders are encouraged to review the meeting documentation available on the company’s website and comply with the set deadlines for proxy submissions.

