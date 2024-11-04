News & Insights

S.I.F. Italia Rebrands to ENA Amid Strategic Overhaul

November 04, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

S.I.F. Italia S.P.A. (IT:SIF) has released an update.

S.I.F. Italia S.p.A., a key player in the real estate sector, has announced a rebranding initiative, changing its name to ENA S.p.A. to reflect its new corporate vision. As part of its strategic reorganization, the company is planning a non-proportional partial demerger, creating Energetika S.r.l. to focus on energy supply, while enhancing its internal control systems with the adoption of the Organization, Management and Control Model 231.

