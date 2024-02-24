Sif Holding N.V. (ENXTAM:SIFG) Price Target Increased by 14.07% to 15.53

The average one-year price target for Sif Holding N.V. (ENXTAM:SIFG) has been revised to 15.53 / share. This is an increase of 14.07% from the prior estimate of 13.62 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.74 to a high of 22.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.70% from the latest reported closing price of 10.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sif Holding N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIFG is 0.00%, a decrease of 34.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.73% to 78K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 40K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.