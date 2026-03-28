Sieyuan Electric Co. (SZSE:002028) Price Target Increased by 10.19% to 238.43

The average one-year price target for Sieyuan Electric Co. (SZSE:002028) has been revised to CN¥238.43 / share. This is an increase of 10.19% from the prior estimate of CN¥216.39 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥183.82 to a high of CN¥297.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.50% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥208.24 / share.

Sieyuan Electric Co. Maintains 0.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.19%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sieyuan Electric Co.. This is an decrease of 93 owner(s) or 97.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 002028 is 0.64%, an increase of 82.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.81% to 397K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CQQQ - Invesco China Technology ETF holds 359K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares , representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 002028 by 9.88% over the last quarter.

MMCFX - AMG Managers Emerging Opportunities Fund Class N holds 38K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

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