Sietel Limited Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Sietel Limited (AU:SSL) has released an update.

Sietel Limited has reported a significant financial growth for the year ending September 30, 2024, with total revenues increasing by 31% to $19.4 million and net profit after tax surging 267% to $2.4 million. Despite the impressive profit figures, the company has decided to not distribute dividends for ordinary shares. This strong performance highlights Sietel’s robust market position and could attract investors looking for growth opportunities.

