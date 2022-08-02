Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Moves 19.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Sierra Wireless (SWIR) shares soared 19.4% in the last trading session to close at $29.70. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 10.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Per various media reports, Sierra Wireless is likely to be acquired by Semtech with negotiations reportedly at the advanced stages. People familiar with the deal have revealed that the deal could be reached within few days, although both the companies have refused to divulge any details.

Sierra Wireless continues to launch innovative products for business-critical operations that require high security and optimum 5G performance. It offers connectivity solutions for various IoT products and holds a significant market share in this niche category. Consequently, the buyout speculation has garnered considerable interests within the investor community, thereby leading to a stock price uptrend.

This wireless broadband modem maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +800%. Revenues are expected to be $166.74 million, up 25.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Sierra Wireless, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SWIR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Sierra Wireless is a member of the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry. One other stock in the same industry, Ubiquiti Inc. (UI), finished the last trading session 1.8% lower at $296.33. UI has returned 22.7% over the past month.

Ubiquiti's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.24. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -49.6%. Ubiquiti currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

