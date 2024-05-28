News & Insights

Sierra Rutile’s Major Shareholder Boosts Stake

May 28, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (AU:SRX) has released an update.

Sierra Rutile Holdings Ltd has experienced a notable change in its substantial holding, with Leonoil Group increasing their ownership from 12.49% to 13.53% of ordinary shares. This shift in the stake of Leonoil, Vincent L Kanu Jnr., and Mohamed B Cole was reported as of May 28, 2024, marking a significant change in voting power within the company.

