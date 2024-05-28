Sierra Rutile Resumes Operations with New Power Deal

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (AU:SRX) has released an update.

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited has successfully completed the restart of its mining operations at Area 1 and secured a new 7MW power supply contract with Himoinsa Southern Africa, ensuring stable power for the remainder of the mine’s life. This move comes after previously reported power supply issues that disrupted production. The contract with Himoinsa, a leading power solutions provider, includes an upfront payment of US$2.1 million and ongoing operational costs for 18 months, with an option to extend.

