Sierra Oncology Inc Shares Approach 52-Week High - Market Mover

Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA) shares closed today at 0.7% below its 52 week high of $54.97, giving the company a market cap of $1B. The stock is currently up 151.2% year-to-date, up 210.3% over the past 12 months, and up 11.0% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.1%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.3%.
Trading Activity
- Trading volume this week was 46.3% lower than the 20-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.7.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Health Care industry sector , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -1606.8%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -1710.2%
