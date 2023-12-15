Sierra Metals (SMTSF) Price Target Increased by 8.81% to 0.63

The average one-year price target for Sierra Metals (OTCM:SMTSF) has been revised to 0.63 / share. This is an increase of 8.81% from the prior estimate of 0.58 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.62 to a high of 0.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.12% from the latest reported closing price of 0.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sierra Metals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTSF is 0.02%, a decrease of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.51% to 1,624K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 1,103K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 38.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTSF by 78.16% over the last quarter.

EMAAX - Enterprise Mergers and Acquisitions Fund holds 110K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust holds 90K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTSF by 19.00% over the last quarter.

Gdl Fund holds 80K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Mergers & Acquisitions Portfolio Class IA holds 80K shares. No change in the last quarter.

