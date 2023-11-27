Sierra Metals (SMTSF) Price Target Increased by 56.76% to 0.58

The average one-year price target for Sierra Metals (OTCM:SMTSF) has been revised to 0.58 / share. This is an increase of 56.76% from the prior estimate of 0.37 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.57 to a high of 0.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sierra Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTSF is 0.02%, a decrease of 25.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.49% to 1,181K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 675K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares, representing a decrease of 103.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTSF by 43.88% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust holds 120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTSF by 12.59% over the last quarter.

EMAAX - Enterprise Mergers and Acquisitions Fund holds 110K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gdl Fund holds 80K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Mergers & Acquisitions Portfolio Class IA holds 80K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 43.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTSF by 82.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.