Sierra Metals (SMTSF) Price Target Decreased by 58.16% to 0.39

The average one-year price target for Sierra Metals (OTCM:SMTSF) has been revised to 0.39 / share. This is an decrease of 58.16% from the prior estimate of 0.94 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.39 to a high of 0.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.77% from the latest reported closing price of 0.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sierra Metals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTSF is 0.03%, an increase of 20.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.71% to 1,859K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 1,374K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838K shares, representing a decrease of 33.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTSF by 21.54% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust holds 140K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTSF by 75.01% over the last quarter.

EMAAX - Enterprise Mergers and Acquisitions Fund holds 110K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 18.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTSF by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Gdl Fund holds 80K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTSF by 98.91% over the last quarter.

GABCX - The Gabelli Abc Fund aa holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.