Sierra Metals Reveals 2025 Production and Cost Guidance

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) has released an update.

Sierra Metals has announced its 2025 production and cost guidance for its Yauricocha and Bolivar mines, expecting full capacity operations throughout the year. The company anticipates increased metal production and a stronger cost structure at Yauricocha, while maintaining a steady cost structure at Bolivar despite lower projected grades.

