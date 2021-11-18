Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SMTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1.52, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMTS was $1.52, representing a -61.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.92 and a 3.4% increase over the 52 week low of $1.47.

SMTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the smts Dividend History page.

