News & Insights

Stocks

Sierra Metals Divests Cusi Mine to Focus on Core Assets

May 22, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) has released an update.

Sierra Metals Inc. has signed a binding agreement to sell its non-core Cusi Mine in Mexico to Silverco Mining Corp. The deal includes a $2.5 million cash payment and a 2% net smelter royalty to Sierra Metals, with an option for Silverco to buy half the royalty for an additional $5 million. This strategic sale enables Sierra Metals to focus on optimizing its primary mining operations in Peru and Mexico.

For further insights into TSE:SMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMTSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.