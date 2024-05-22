Sierra Metals Divests Cusi Mine to Focus on Core Assets

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) has released an update.

Sierra Metals Inc. has signed a binding agreement to sell its non-core Cusi Mine in Mexico to Silverco Mining Corp. The deal includes a $2.5 million cash payment and a 2% net smelter royalty to Sierra Metals, with an option for Silverco to buy half the royalty for an additional $5 million. This strategic sale enables Sierra Metals to focus on optimizing its primary mining operations in Peru and Mexico.

