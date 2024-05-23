News & Insights

Sierra Madre Appoints New GM for La Guitarra Mine

May 23, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Ltd. (TSE:SM) has released an update.

Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Ltd. has appointed Mr. Jose Francisco Correa Robles, a mining veteran with over two decades of experience, as the General Manager of La Guitarra Silver-Gold Mine and Mill Complex. Correa, who holds a degree in Mining and Metallurgical Engineering, has previously worked in various capacities at the mine, demonstrating his extensive knowledge of its operations. Alongside his appointment, Sierra Madre has also granted incentive stock options to employees and consultants at La Guitarra.

