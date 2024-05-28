Sierra Madre Advances with Sustainable Tailings Solutions

Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Ltd. (TSE:SM) has released an update.

Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Ltd. has received approval from SEMARNAT to modify its operating permit for the Guitarra Mine, allowing for environmentally responsible dry stack tailings at their current facility as well as the construction of a new Tailings Filter Plant. This advancement not only aligns with modern safety and environmental standards but also defers significant capital expenditure by utilizing existing capacity for tailings disposal. The company is also planning to undertake additional geotechnical studies to optimize the final design for tailings management.

