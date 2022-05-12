Sierra Leone says will no longer provide forex for mining companies importing fuel

FREETOWN, May 12 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone will no longer provide foreign exchange for mining companies and other large businesses to import oil as of June 1, accusing them of "stockpiling diesel fuel", its Petroleum Regulatory Agency said in a statement.

