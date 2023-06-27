News & Insights

World Markets

Sierra Leone president wins re-elecion, says electoral commission

Credit: REUTERS/COOPER INVEEN

June 27, 2023 — 12:43 pm EDT

Written by Cooper Inveen and Umaru Fofana for Reuters ->

Adds detail

FREETOWN, June 27 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio secured victory in the West African country's presidential election with more than 56% of the votes to avoid a run-off against main rival Samura Kamara, the nation's electoral commission said on Tuesday.

Bio, 59, was running for re-election after a first term marred by growing frustration over economic hardship.

Kamara, 72, who suffered a narrow defeat in the 2018 election, received about 41% of the votes this time.

The election has been tense, with violent unrest before, during and after the vote.

(Reporting by Cooper Inveen and Umaru Fofana Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alison Williams and David Goodman)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.