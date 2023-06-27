Sierra Leone president wins re-elecion, says electoral commission

Adds detail

FREETOWN, June 27 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio secured victory in the West African country's presidential election with more than 56% of the votes to avoid a run-off against main rival Samura Kamara, the nation's electoral commission said on Tuesday.

Bio, 59, was running for re-election after a first term marred by growing frustration over economic hardship.

Kamara, 72, who suffered a narrow defeat in the 2018 election, received about 41% of the votes this time.

The election has been tense, with violent unrest before, during and after the vote.

