Sierra Leone cancels mining license of Gerald Group unit

FREETOWN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone's government cancelled the mining license of a subsidiary of Gerald Group, the mines minister told Reuters on Tuesday, amid a dispute over royalty payments.

SL Mining, which extracts iron ore, said it would suspend operations in the West African country last month after filing for arbitration over the matter in an international court.

