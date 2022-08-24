Sierra Club says U.S. FERC approves Mountain Valley natgas project extension request

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. environmental group the Sierra Club said on Wednesday the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) had approved the Mountain Valley Pipeline's (MVP) request for four more years to build the natural gas line from West Virginia to Virginia.

"This comes after an overwhelming majority of commenters asked the Commission to deny the extension request for the 303-mile pipeline slated to carry fracked gas across 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia," the Sierra Club said in a statement.

The joint venture building the 303-mile (488-km), 2-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) natural gas pipeline had in June asked federal regulators for four more years, until October 2026, to complete the long-delayed project.

Mountain Valley -- owned by units of Equitrans ETRN.N, NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N, Consolidated Edison Inc ED.N, AltaGas Ltd ALA.TO and RGC Resources RGCO.O -- is one of several U.S. pipeline projects delayed by regulatory and legal fights with environmental and local groups that found problems with federal permits issued during President Donald Trump's administration.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

