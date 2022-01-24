Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.23

The board of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 14th of February to US$0.23. This makes the dividend yield 3.2%, which is above the industry average.

Sierra Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Sierra Bancorp was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 3.2% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 37%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NasdaqGS:BSRR Historic Dividend January 24th 2022

Sierra Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from US$0.24 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Sierra Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Sierra Bancorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Sierra Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 6 analysts we track are forecasting for Sierra Bancorp for free with public analyst estimates for the company. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

