Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) reported revenue of $39.29 million, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.97 million, representing a surprise of -1.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85.

Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans) : 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Total Nonperforming Assets : $14.8 million compared to the $15.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $14.8 million compared to the $15.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-performing loans : $13.23 million versus $14.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $13.23 million versus $14.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Average Interest-Earning Assets : $3.39 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.43 billion.

: $3.39 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.43 billion. Net Interest Margin : 3.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.

: 3.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.8%. Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent) : 57.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57.1%.

: 57.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57.1%. Total non-interest income : $7.34 million versus $7.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $7.34 million versus $7.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $31.95 million compared to the $32.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Sierra Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Sierra Bancorp have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

