Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) reported $36.75 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66, the EPS surprise was -1.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sierra Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3.7% versus 3.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.7% versus 3.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent) : 60.6% compared to the 62.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 60.6% compared to the 62.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non-performing loans : $18.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.09 million.

: $18.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.09 million. Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans) : 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Average Interest-Earning Assets : $3.31 billion versus $3.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.31 billion versus $3.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total Nonperforming Assets : $18.20 million compared to the $20.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $18.20 million compared to the $20.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total non-interest income : $6.64 million compared to the $7.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $6.64 million compared to the $7.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Income: $30.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.96 million.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

