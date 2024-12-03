Is Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sierra Bancorp is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 871 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sierra Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSRR's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BSRR has moved about 41.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 26.6%. As we can see, Sierra Bancorp is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS). The stock is up 30.2% year-to-date.

In Northern Trust Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Sierra Bancorp is a member of the Banks - West industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 29.5% so far this year, so BSRR is performing better in this area.

Northern Trust Corporation, however, belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #20. The industry has moved +33.4% so far this year.

Sierra Bancorp and Northern Trust Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

