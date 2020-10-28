Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSRR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BSRR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.39, the dividend yield is 3.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSRR was $21.39, representing a -29.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.15 and a 63.91% increase over the 52 week low of $13.05.

BSRR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BSRR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.32. Zacks Investment Research reports BSRR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.61%, compared to an industry average of -17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSRR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

