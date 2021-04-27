Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 28, 2021

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSRR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.03, the dividend yield is 3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSRR was $28.03, representing a -4.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.42 and a 81.89% increase over the 52 week low of $15.41.

BSRR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BSRR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.51. Zacks Investment Research reports BSRR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.59%, compared to an industry average of 18.9%.

