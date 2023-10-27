Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Sierra Bancorp said on October 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 30, 2023 will receive the payment on November 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.72%, the lowest has been 2.27%, and the highest has been 5.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.86 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sierra Bancorp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSRR is 0.04%, a decrease of 7.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.57% to 9,769K shares. The put/call ratio of BSRR is 11.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.64% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sierra Bancorp is 23.15. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 29.64% from its latest reported closing price of 17.86.

The projected annual revenue for Sierra Bancorp is 155MM, an increase of 12.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Management Group holds 628K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 453K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 437K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 394K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 373K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing an increase of 13.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Sierra Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sierra Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of the Sierra, which is in its 44th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Los Angeles, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center, an SBA center, and a dedicated loan production office in Rocklin, California. In 2020, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.

