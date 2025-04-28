SIERRA BAN|CA Earnings Results: $BSRR Reports Quarterly Earnings

SIERRA BAN|CA ($BSRR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, missing estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $36,750,000, missing estimates of $38,264,280 by $-1,514,280.

SIERRA BAN|CA Insider Trading Activity

SIERRA BAN|CA insiders have traded $BSRR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSRR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORRIS A THARP has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 65,300 shares for an estimated $2,032,460 .

. MICHAEL OLAGUE (EVP/Chief Banking Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,407 shares for an estimated $618,818 .

. JAMES C HOLLY sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $144,903

ALBERT L BERRA sold 2,540 shares for an estimated $81,885

JULIE G CASTLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,104 shares for an estimated $35,337 .

. VONN R CHRISTENSON sold 725 shares for an estimated $20,650

CINDY L DABNEY (SVP/Chief Accounting Officer) sold 516 shares for an estimated $17,951

MICHELE M GIL sold 0 shares for an estimated $27

SIERRA BAN|CA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of SIERRA BAN|CA stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

