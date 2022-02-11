Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shareholders are up 22% this past week, but still in the red over the last three years

This week we saw the Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) share price climb by 22%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. Regrettably, the share price slid 69% in that period. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. After all, could be that the fall was overdone.

The recent uptick of 22% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Given that Sientra didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, Sientra grew revenue at 7.4% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 19% for the last three years. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term). After all, growing a business isn't easy, and the process will not always be smooth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:SIEN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

A Different Perspective

Investors in Sientra had a tough year, with a total loss of 58%, against a market gain of about 4.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Sientra that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

