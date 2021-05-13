Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

It's been a mediocre week for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shareholders, with the stock dropping 11% to US$6.17 in the week since its latest first-quarter results. Revenues came in 24% better than analyst models expected, at US$23m, although statutory losses ballooned 268% to US$1.01, which is much worse than what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:SIEN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Sientra's eight analysts is for revenues of US$82.1m in 2021, which would reflect a modest 5.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 61% to US$0.89. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$82.1m and losses of US$0.89 per share in 2021.

The average price target fell 8.7% to US$10.71, with the ongoing losses seemingly a concern for the analysts, despite the lack of real change to the earnings forecasts. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Sientra at US$13.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$8.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Sientra's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 7.9% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 27% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Sientra is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Sientra going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Sientra you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

