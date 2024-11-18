Sienna Senior Living price target raised to C$18 from C$17 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Pammi Bir raised the firm’s price target on Sienna Senior Living (LWSCF) to C$18 from C$17 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
