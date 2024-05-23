Sienna Resources Secures Promising Ontario Mining Project

Sienna Resources (TSE:SIE) has released an update.

Sienna Resources Inc. has expanded its mining portfolio with the acquisition of the Case Lake West Cesium and Spodumene Pegmatite Project, located in Ontario, Canada, an area showing promise following Power Metals Corp’s recent high-grade cesium findings. The newly acquired project, consisting of roughly 2,200 acres, is strategically positioned next to Power Metals’ discovery, indicating potential for significant mineralization. Sienna is eager to commence operations and capitalize on the region’s burgeoning cesium district.

