SiEnergy To Buy Hughes Gas For $60 Mln

May 05, 2025 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SiEnergy Operating, a subsidiary of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN), and EPCOR USA Inc. on Monday announced a deal for SiEnergy to acquire EPCOR's Texas natural gas utility, Hughes Gas Resources, Inc., or EPCOR Texas Gas, for $60 million.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2025.

Justin Palfreyman, CEO of NW Natural, said: "With a similar business model as SiEnergy, Hughes has grown organically by providing infrastructure to residential and commercial developments in high-growth areas surrounding Houston. EPCOR Texas Gas is a great fit for us as we continue to expand and diversify our overall utility portfolio in Texas."

The assets of EPCOR Texas Gas include around 6,900 metered connections and 353 miles of pipeline that serve 12 communities northeast of Houston.

