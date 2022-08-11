Siemens writedown pushes company into first quarterly loss since 2010

ZURICH, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Siemens SIEGn.DE reported better-than-expected revenues for its third quarter on Thursday as a writedown at Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE pushed the engineering and technology group into the red for the first time in nearly 12 years.

The maker of industrial software and trains reported revenues rising 11% to 17.87 billion euros ($18.38 billion) - beating analyst forecasts for 17.47 billion euros in a company-gathered consensus.

But Siemens posted a shareholders' net loss of 1.66 billion euros after taking a 2.8 billion euro non-cash charge for writing down the value of its stake in Siemens Energy.

The loss, Siemens first quarterly loss since the fourth quarter of 2010, meant Siemens had to cut its full year earnings per share guidance to 5.33 to 5.73 euros per share, from 8.70 to 9.10 euros previously.

Siemens owns a 35% stake in the turbine and wind power company, which has had a troubled two years since spinning off in 2020, with operating problems and losses at its wind turbine division Siemens Gamesa. SGREN.MC

($1 = 0.9724 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Rachel More)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.