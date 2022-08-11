Siemens will not ditch Siemens Energy stake -CFO

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Siemens will not sell its stake in Siemens Energy despite a 2.7 billion euro ($2.79 billion) writedown in the value of its investment, Siemens Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas said on Thursday.

ZURICH, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Siemens SIEGn.DE will not sell its stake in Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE despite a 2.7 billion euro ($2.79 billion) writedown in the value of its investment, Siemens Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas said on Thursday.

Siemens Energy plans to finance its 4 billion euro bid for loss-making Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC partly through a capital increase. Siemens owns 35% in Siemens Energy, which it spun off in 2020.

"It would be unwise in such a situation to add extra volatility to the share price of Siemens Energy price by selling our shares at this point in time," Thomas told reporters.

($1 = 0.9683 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters