Siemens wants to stay majority shareholder in Siemens Healthineers -CEO

ZURICH, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Siemens SIEGn.DE wants to remain majority shareholder in Siemens Healthineers SHLG.DE for "the foreseeable future", Siemens AG Chief Executive Roland Busch said on Thursday.

The engineering company still plans to reduce the stake it holds in Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE, Busch told its AGM, although the timing would depend on market conditions.

Siemens AG currently holds a 75% stake in Siemens Healthineers and a 35% stake in Siemens Energy.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely)

