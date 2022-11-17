Siemens wants good price for Siemens Energy investment

ZURICH, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Siemens SIEGn.DE wants a "good" price for the sale of its stake in former subsidiary Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE and also an improved performance, the German technology company's Chief Executive Roland Busch said on Thursday.

Siemens wants to gradually sell off its 35% stake either through the stock market or to an investor, Busch told reporters after reporting its 4Q results.

"We primarily want to sell the shares at a good value," he said. Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas said Siemens Energy would also have to show better results.

"Some want another anchor shareholder, others want better performance," he said, referring to comments from Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch the company was in talks with potential investors that could eventually replace Siemens as its anchor shareholder.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by John Revill, editing by Rachel More)

John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com

