Siemens Turns To Profit In Q3, Orders Up; Backs FY23 Forecast

(RTTNews) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF), a German conglomerate, reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income was 1.44 billion euros, compared to loss of 1.53 billion euros last year.

Basic earnings per share were 1.61 euros, compared to loss of 2.06 euros last year. Earnings per share before purchase price allocation accounting or pre PPA were 1.78 euros, compared to prior year's loss of 1.85 euros.

Revenue grew 6 percent to 18.89 billion euros from last year's 17.87 billion euros. On a comparable basis, revenues grew 10 percent, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects.

Orders grew 10 percent to 24.24 billion euros from 22.01 billion euros a year ago, driven by sharply higher volume from large orders in Mobility. Orders rose 15 percent on a comparable basis.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Siemens Group continues to expect comparable revenue growth in the range of 9 percent to 11 percent.

Digital Industries now expects to achieve comparable revenue growth of 13 percent to 15 percent, down from previously expected 17 percent to 20 percent. The profit margin is now expected to be in the range of 22 percent to 23 percent, lower than previously expected range of 22.5 percent to 23.5 percent.

Further, the company continues to expect the profitable growth of industrial businesses to drive an increase in earnings per share pre PPA to a range of 9.60 euro to 9.90 euro in fiscal 2023 excluding Siemens Energy Investment.

