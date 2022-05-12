Siemens to leave Russia due to Ukraine war

World Markets

ZURICH, May 10 (Reuters) - Siemens SIEGn.DE will quit the Russian market due to the war in Ukraine, it said on Thursday, as losses and charges at its train-making business led to a downturn in profit during its second quarter.

